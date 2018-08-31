Christian Purslow joins Aston Villa as chief executive and minority investor

Aston Villa have appointed Christian Purslow as chief executive

Former Liverpool and Chelsea managing director Christian Purslow has joined Aston Villa as chief executive and minority investor.

Purslow will take over the day-to-day running of the club with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old was managing director at Chelsea from 2014-2017 and at Liverpool from 2009-2010, where he helped facilitate the club's £300m sale to current owners Fenway Sports Group.

Villa have faced financial difficulties in recent months after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League last season.

The club faced a winding-up order via the High Court in June until they agreed a payment schedule regarding money owed to HMRC, and needed to raise £40m to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Businessman Wes Edens joined Villa alongside Nassef Sawiris in July

Villa's majority shareholders Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, who joined the club in July, said: "We are tremendously excited to bring someone of Christian's calibre and experience into the club. This is an important step on our journey to return Aston Villa back to the elite of English football."

Co-chairman Dr Tony Xia added: "I am delighted to welcome Christian who will work closely with Nassef, Wes and myself to move the club in a better direction. I look forward to seeing him shine at our football club."

Purslow replaces Keith Wyness, who left Villa in June following his suspension and is understood to have begun legal proceedings against the club with a claim for constructive dismissal.