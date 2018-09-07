Aston Villa News

John Terry has the 'hunger' to keep playing and hints at Aston Villa return

Last Updated: 07/09/18 11:21pm

John Terry says he loved his time at Aston Villa
John Terry says he loved his time at Aston Villa

John Terry has hinted a return to Aston Villa is on the cards after declaring he has "unfinished business" at Villa Park.

Terry was a popular figure at the club last season, captaining the side and forming a fruitful partnership with James Chester at the heart of Villa's defence.

The 37-year-old former Chelsea defender left the club following Villa's agonising play-off final defeat to Fulham, which Terry admits still hurts.

"I loved my time at Aston Villa. I am still devastated that we didn't go up," he told the Mail.

Terry is still gutted by Villa's defeat in last season's play-off final
Terry is still gutted by Villa's defeat in last season's play-off final

"The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there.

"Steve Bruce is a great man and with the backing of the new owners, Steve will hopefully get the club back into the Premier League.

"Don't get me wrong, if I don't play again I am content with what has been an unbelievable career, but I'm still hungry to go and play if everything around it is right. If it's right for me and my family."

