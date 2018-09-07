John Terry has the 'hunger' to keep playing and hints at Aston Villa return
Last Updated: 07/09/18 11:21pm
John Terry has hinted a return to Aston Villa is on the cards after declaring he has "unfinished business" at Villa Park.
Terry was a popular figure at the club last season, captaining the side and forming a fruitful partnership with James Chester at the heart of Villa's defence.
The 37-year-old former Chelsea defender left the club following Villa's agonising play-off final defeat to Fulham, which Terry admits still hurts.
"I loved my time at Aston Villa. I am still devastated that we didn't go up," he told the Mail.
"The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there.
"Steve Bruce is a great man and with the backing of the new owners, Steve will hopefully get the club back into the Premier League.
"Don't get me wrong, if I don't play again I am content with what has been an unbelievable career, but I'm still hungry to go and play if everything around it is right. If it's right for me and my family."
Blackburn vs A Villa
September 15, 2018, 5:30pm
Live on