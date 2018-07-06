Newcastle willing to sell Matt Ritchie to Stoke to finance Andros Townsend move

Stoke want Matt Ritchie (left) as Newcastle target Andros Townsend

Stoke are still in the hunt to sign Scotland winger Matt Ritchie from Newcastle but are yet to meet his valuation, according to Sky Sources.

Newcastle are willing to offload Ritchie to finance a move for Andros Townsend, who left the club to join Crystal Palace in 2016.

Stoke are offering in the region of £11.5m for Ritchie, but Newcastle want at least £15m. Sky Sports News understand Palace are willing to do business with Newcastle again, but value Townsend at £17m.

Initial talks have taken place between the clubs but no bid has been made yet. Townsend has been on Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez's wish-list for the past three transfer windows.

Rafa Benitez wants Andros Townsend back at the club

The Magpies' transfer record was set in 2005 when they paid £15m for Michael Owen - he went on to score 26 goals in 71 appearances.

Mikel Merino is also set to leave St James' Park to Real Sociedad in the next 24 hours after the La Liga side triggered his £10m release clause.