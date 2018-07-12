Nottingham Forest in talks with Newcastle over Jack Colback loan move

Jack Colback is on the verge of a return to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Newcastle over a loan move for midfielder Jack Colback, according to Sky sources

Colback spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground and impressed manager Aitor Karanka, playing 16 games and scoring one goal.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has already told the midfielder he can leave the club and a return to Forest now seems on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Karanka said: "I know Jack and Jack knows me and the club. He was really important here last season.

"It is true that he is on our list.

If the deal goes through then Colback will join new signings Costel Pantilimon, Jack Robinson, Joao Carvalho, Diogo Goncalves, El Hilal Soudani and Lewis Grabban at Forest.