Nottingham Forest in talks with Newcastle over Jack Colback loan move
Midfielder spent second half of last season on loan at City Ground
Last Updated: 12/07/18 11:34pm
Nottingham Forest are in talks with Newcastle over a loan move for midfielder Jack Colback, according to Sky sources
Colback spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground and impressed manager Aitor Karanka, playing 16 games and scoring one goal.
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has already told the midfielder he can leave the club and a return to Forest now seems on the cards for the 27-year-old.
Karanka said: "I know Jack and Jack knows me and the club. He was really important here last season.
"It is true that he is on our list.
If the deal goes through then Colback will join new signings Costel Pantilimon, Jack Robinson, Joao Carvalho, Diogo Goncalves, El Hilal Soudani and Lewis Grabban at Forest.
