Rafa Benitez had 'chance' to manage Spain during World Cup

Rafa Benitez is currently leading Newcastle's pre-season preparations in Ireland

Rafa Benitez says he had the chance to manage Spain during the World Cup following Julen Lopetegui's dramatic departure, but insists he is happy to remain at Newcastle United.

Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament after failing to give the Spanish FA adequate warning that he had agreed to take charge of Real Madrid after the World Cup.

Sporting director Fernando Hierro replaced Lopetegui during the tournament, but could only lead Spain to a shock last-16 exit at the hands of hosts Russia.

Hierro has since departed the Spanish FA, who have appointed former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as the new manager.

But, when asked if he was offered the opportunity to take charge of his country during the World Cup, Benitez said: "There was maybe a chance.

"But still I am here and I am happy to be here. I still feel young so I have plenty of time to do that.

"Spain I think are a very good team and they will be better in the future."