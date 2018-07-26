Fabian Schar seals Newcastle move on three-year deal from Deportivo
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 26/07/18 1:03pm
Newcastle have completed the signing of Switzerland international Fabian Schar on a three-year deal from Deportivo La Coruna.
Sky Sports News understand Newcastle activated the player's £3m release clause, with the defender becoming Rafa Benitez's fourth summing signing.
"I'm really happy to be here," Schar told the club's website. "The club is a really big club for me. It has a big name, and it is a brilliant chance for me.
"I'm not like a typical defender. I, of course, defend, but I'm quite good with the ball - I like to play, I want to build up the game from behind, and I think that is a strength of mine. I have also scored some headers - that could also be a strength and hopefully I can use it here.
"I hope to start training with the team soon, and I'm looking forward to everything that's coming. At the moment, I just want to get started."
Say hello to our new number 5️⃣, Fabian Schär!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2018
Full story: https://t.co/xIIRhaCgJm #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DvaTqsvQOS
The 26-year-old left Basel to join Hoffenheim in 2015 where he made 30 appearances before joining Deportivo last year.
He has played 42 times for Switzerland and was a key figure as they reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia.
Benitez added: "I'm really pleased to welcome Fabian to Newcastle. He is an international, did well in the World Cup and has great experience. He adds competition in this position and that is a positive for the team."
So far this summer, Newcastle have made goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's loan from Sparta Prague permanent for £3.6m.
They have signed Sung-Yeung Ki on a free transfer from relegated Swansea, while Kenedy has returned to St James' Park on loan from Chelsea after a successful stint during the second half of last season.
Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham on August 11, live on Sky Sports.
