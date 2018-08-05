Salomon Rondon set to complete Newcastle move from West Brom

Salomon Rondon is on the verge of joining Newcastle

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is on Tyneside to complete his move to Newcastle.

The Venezuelan was due to take his medical today, Sky Sports News understands.

Newcastle and West Brom have agreed a season-long swap between Rondon and Dwight Gayle, with Newcastle paying a fee of around £2m.

Gayle is in the midlands finalising his part of the deal.

The move will see Gayle play for West Brom in the 2018/19 season

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said he needs to increase competition within the squad with new signings, and Rondon will join fellow newcomer Yoshinori Muto, who completed his move to St James’ Park earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Gayle will return to the Sky Bet Championship, where he was prolific for the Magpies during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 34 games as they were promoted back to the top flight.