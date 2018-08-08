Newcastle resolve dispute with players over bonuses

Newcastle's players will fulfil their media duties on Wednesday

Newcastle's squad have resolved their dispute with the club over bonuses for the upcoming season.

The players had refused to give up their time for "walk up" shots for television companies at the club's Darsley Park training ground on Monday. This came after the players declined to speak to the media after two recent pre-season friendlies.

However, following positive talks between club officials and the players on Wednesday an agreement over bonuses has been reached and signed off by both sides.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Live on

Sky Sports News understands the players will fulfil their media duties on Wednesday.

Speaking to the club's website, captain Jamaal Lascelles said: "We've managed to sort the off-field stuff; now that's out of the way, we don't have any reason why we can't go out and put on a good performance.

"We know where we stand. No-one's moaning, no-one's upset and now it's just about gelling together even more, working hard, getting a good energy around the club and the training ground - and doing what we do best which is working hard and playing as a team."

Newcastle face Tottenham in their first Premier League game of the season at lunchtime on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.