Salomon Rondon backs Newcastle's defensive tactics in Chelsea loss

Salomon Rondon says it is normal to be defensive against top teams

Salomon Rondon has backed Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez over his decision to defend deep in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Benitez was criticised by the Super Sunday panel after his side recorded just 19 per cent possession, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp calling the tactics "embarrassing".

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri also expressed his surprise at Benitez's plan, which the Newcastle boss blamed on injuries to key players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles.

But Rondon said: "When you play against teams like this, you try not to concede goals. We did that in the first half, but in the second, we conceded a penalty and an own goal then they get the three points.

"I'm happy to make my first start, but it's a shame because we lost the game. We lost to a big team with big players.

"But we did work very well. That's all we can do in that moment - try our best."

Chelsea needed a controversial penalty and an own goal from Magpies defender DeAndre Yedlin to secure victory on Tyneside, after substitute Joselu headed in a late equaliser.