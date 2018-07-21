Riyad Mahrez 'pleased' with start to life at Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez made his debut for Manchester City in their 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago

Riyad Mahrez is pleased with the start he has made at Manchester City after joining from Leicester City earlier this month.

Mahrez made his debut for the Sky Blues in their 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Mario Goetze scored a first-half penalty for the German side in the International Champions Cup clash.

Despite the defeat Mahrez was pleased with his team's performance.

"I feel very good," he told the club's website. "It was a good game. We had some good moments. The most important thing was to get some minutes, to run and try to play the way City plays.

"I think we played a good game. It was a good start."

City's first league game will be against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 12 and the Algerian expects a tough game against a new look Arsenal side.

"It will be a tough game. A new manager with new ideas, so it will be different to the Arsenal we know and used to play. It will be a tough game but it is in three weeks time, so we have time to think about it."