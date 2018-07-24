Manchester City unveil away kit for 2018/19 Premier League season

Premier League champions Manchester City have unveiled their away kit for the 2018/19 season.

The dark blue shirt, manufactured by Nike, features field blue and luminous yellow pin stripes and is inspired by the club's 1998/99 away shirt.

That kit was famously worn when City beat Gillingham in the Division Two play-off final at Wembley, a result that sparked the club's modern day revival.

Dark blue shorts and volt-coloured socks, with a dark blue band around the shin, complete the fresh, modern attire the champions will wear on their travels next season.

Alongside Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Steph Houghton, the kit is modelled by four pupils from the City in the Community programme in New York.

The quartet took up football after Manchester City installed a rooftop pitch at their school, Lexington Academy.

The new kit will be worn for the first time during City's pre-season clash against Liverpool in New York on July 25, while City Women will wear it for the first time when they play against Lyon in Miami on July 26.