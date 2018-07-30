Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez escaped serious injury on Saturday
New signing cleared to return to training
Last Updated: 30/07/18 1:55pm
Manchester City new boy Riyad Mahrez has been given the all-clear to return to training later this week.
Mahrez suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday but could feature in the Community Shield this weekend.
The winger, signed from Leicester for a club-record £60m earlier this month, came off with the injury in the first half of the 3-2 win in Florida.
Images subsequently emerged showing the 27-year-old wearing a protective boot on his left foot, but City said on Monday that a scan had revealed no significant damage.
And Mahrez could be available when City play Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley as the 2018-19 season starts to get into full swing.
City will then open their Premier League title defence by taking on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium a week later.
