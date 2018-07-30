Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez escaped serious injury on Saturday

Manchester City new boy Riyad Mahrez has been given the all-clear to return to training later this week.

Mahrez suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday but could feature in the Community Shield this weekend.

The winger, signed from Leicester for a club-record £60m earlier this month, came off with the injury in the first half of the 3-2 win in Florida.

Images subsequently emerged showing the 27-year-old wearing a protective boot on his left foot, but City said on Monday that a scan had revealed no significant damage.

Riyad Mahrez was injured during the friendly defeat of Bayern Munich

And Mahrez could be available when City play Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley as the 2018-19 season starts to get into full swing.

City will then open their Premier League title defence by taking on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium a week later.