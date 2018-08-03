Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus signs contract extension

The new deal keeps Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City until 2023

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has signed a new five-year contract to keep him at the club until 2023.

The Brazil international returned to training on Tuesday after being given an extended holiday following the World Cup.

Jesus failed to score in Russia as Brazil were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals, but he did find the net 13 times in the Premier League last season as City won the title with a record points total.

"I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me," said Jesus.

"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person.

"Also thanks to the Club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club.

"City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy."

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost.

"There's so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years."

Gabriel Jesus poses after signing a contract extension at Manchester City

The 21-year-old joined City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2017 for an initial fee of £27m and he scored seven league goals in his first season before injury prematurely ended his campaign.

City manager Pep Guardiola has tended to alternate Jesus with Sergio Aguero in his preferred formation which features a lone striker.