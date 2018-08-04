Pep Guardiola says Manchester City '100 per cent' want Raheem Sterling to stay for the long term

Pep Guardiola says there is "no doubt" everyone at Manchester City wants Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract.

But the City boss warned that "the deals are the deals" and is unsure whether a new contract will be agreed.

Sterling signed for City from Liverpool in 2015 and the England international has impressed under Guardiola, scoring 18 Premier League goals last season.

However, the 23-year-old only has two years left on his contract and has yet to agree a new one.

Ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Chelsea, Guardiola said: "There's no doubt we want him.

"He knows, his agent knows. We want him. Txiki [Begiristain, City's director of football] spoke with him.

"It's clear since the first day I arrived we want him, but the deals are the deals, and the agents are the agents, and the players are the players.

"So, at the end, I don't know what is going to happen, but I assure you 100 per cent that the club, myself like a manager, sport director, even his team-mates - we want him to stay longer here."

City cruised to Premier League glory last season and reached 100 points in the process but Guardiola says he is not planning to take it easy this season and is "hungry" for more success.

Pep Guardiola says he is 'starving' despite last season's successes

"From my point of view, the players don't have to be worried - I am ready to try it again," he said.

"The fear to lose the games makes me starving and hungry again.

"I don't like the feeling to lose games, it's not good for any manager around the world.

"All the managers try to avoid that feeling where you lose a game. You feel guilty, you feel bad, your private life is not good and your relationship with the players is not good.

"So that's why to avoid that, just with that simple fear to lose a game, makes you hungry."

