Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City are ready to defend Premier League title

Gundogan thinks Manchester City's Community Shield win is a good sign ahead of the new season.

Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City have hit the ground running as they look to defend their Premier League title.

City, who beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday to win the Community Shield, begin their title defence live on Sky Sports against Arsenal on August 12.

They reached a record-breaking 100 points last season and finished 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Gundogan told the club's official website that the Community Shield win showed they are ready for the new season.

"I was curious the way we would start the game and how it would go," he said.

"We knew what to expect and we knew it was going to be really tough.

"We did a great job. It was a very good start to the season for us. All in all, it was a great performance and a well-deserved win.

"I wouldn't say that it was necessary to give us confidence, but the first weeks when the season starts, the important games start, you never really know what to expect.

"You don't really know 100 per cent on which level you are.

Sergio Aguero fired Manchester City to their fifth Community Shield success

"It was a great test for us, a last test before the Premier League season. At the end, we feel ready right now and we can't wait for the season to start."

City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero scored their first goal on Sunday to pass the 200 mark for the club and then added a second after 58 minutes.

Gundogan says he's a key part of their team. "We feel very lucky to have Sergio in our team, a striker like him," he added.

"On top of that even Gabriel (Jesus) with his ability and his quality.

"We have two great strikers and feel very, very happy."