WATCH: Kyle Walker discusses his change of role under Pep Guardiola

10:12 Kyle Walker revealed some of Pep Guardiola's methods during Sky Sports' Premier League launch show

Kyle Walker has discussed why Pep Guardiola likes his full-backs to drift into central areas of the pitch and how it helped him adapt to a new role with England at the World Cup, on Sky Sports' Premier League launch show.

Speaking to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, Walker explained that by tucking infield he is able to give Manchester City's defensive midfielder - often Fernandinho - greater help by offering a 'wall-pass' option, enabling him to evade pressure from opposition players.

Walker also discussed how his tactical instructions vary under Guardiola compared to his former manager at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino, and admitted that his football knowledge has improved since moving to Manchester City.

Walker also praised his club team-mate John Stones for aiding his transition into a central defensive position for England at the World Cup.

Click play on the video above to watch Kyle Walker discussing all of the above and more.