Claudio Bravo ruptures Achilles tendon in Manchester City training

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has sustained an Achilles tendon injury in training, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Bravo suffered the injury during a training session on Monday and scans have revealed the Chilean has ruptured the tendon in his left foot.

The 35-year-old, who will now travel to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday, tweeted: "No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life will go on, and tomorrow will certainly be better."

Bravo has not featured in the Premier League this season but was part of the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Community Shield.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper was expected to provide back-up for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson when Manchester City travel to face Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

However, Pep Guardiola may have to name academy prospect Daniel Grimshaw among his substitutes at Molineux.

The news is a second injury blow for City in the space of a week after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for three months with knee ligament damage.