Manchester City's Vincent Kompany enjoying his football more than ever

Vincent Kompany has completed 10 years at Manchester City - and the defender says he wants to continue playing for as long as possible.

The 32-year-old City captain has also revealed he wants to remain at the club in some capacity when the time does come to retire.

Kompany's current contract expires at the end of the season but, despite being hindered by injuries at times in recent years, he insists he is still getting better as a player.

The Belgium international told the City website: "Aside from having had some injuries, I'm lucky to be a really good athlete naturally, so I still feel mobile, I still feel strong, I feel like I'm still improving and learning about the game.

"I'm enjoying the game more than I've ever enjoyed the game. You want to make it last as long as you can.

"I'll be connected with City for the rest of my life, as a fan, as an employee, as an ambassador.

"Whatever City decide or I decide, it's not something we can undo. We're tied to each other for life."

Kompany has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups since arriving from Hamburg on August 22, 2008.

The 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour's takeover will arrive in September, and Kompany has witnessed City's remarkable transformation into one of the powerhouses of European football.

"Every club you sign for they give you the same pitch, 'we've got a big project, big ambitions, we want to achieve this and that, we want to kick on'," he said.

"I just happen to be lucky that City was the one club that didn't lie about it.

"When City came calling, I researched the club but, when I first came through the door it was weird, it was a big club but at the same time a small club.

"A big club because of the history, the fanbase, the stadium, and small because of the state of the facilities where we were training, the culture a little bit towards winning, and the lack of pressure there was."

City reached new heights last season under Pep Guardiola - finishing as champions with 100 points

City's success over the last decade has intensified their rivalry with local rivals Manchester United and Kompany added: "I love the derby, because of the banter and rivalry.

"If you live outside of Manchester you can take it out of context sometimes, where you can think it's all hate, and I don't think it is.

"From being in Manchester now for a long time, and being around the normal supporters, you feel like we both love our clubs.

"We are all the same.

"We talk the same, behave the same virtually, but some talk a little bit more nonsense than others - and usually they wear a red shirt!"