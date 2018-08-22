Manchester City recall goalkeeper Aro Muric after Claudio Bravo injury

Aro Muric only joined Dutch side Breda three weeks ago on a season-long deal.

Manchester City have confirmed they have recalled young Swiss goalkeeper Aro Muric from a loan at NEC Breda to cover for Claudio Bravo's injury.

Bravo ruptured his left Achilles tendon in training earlier this week and faces a lengthy spell out following scans in Barcelona.

The 19-year-old Muric only joined Dutch side Breda three weeks ago on a season-long deal, but Bravo's injury left City with only 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw as cover for Ederson,

Defending Premier League champions City sold both Joe Hart to Burnley and Angus Gunn to Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The move will come as a blow to Breda, who had brought in Muric to be their No 1 goalkeeper this season.

Muric has never made a senior appearance for City but has played for their U23 side in the Premier League 2, EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup.

He joined Man City's U18s side in 2015 from boyhood Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich.