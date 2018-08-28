Ilkay Gundogan visited psychologist after racial abuse

Ilkay Gundogan rues a missed chance at the Etihad Stadium

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed he sought help from a psychologist after he was the victim of racial abuse.

Gundogan and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil were targeted by Germany fans during a pre-World Cup friendly against Austria after meeting controversial Turkish president, Recip Tayyip Erdogan, at the Turkish Embassy in London May.

The pair, who were both born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen, are of Turkish heritage.

Ilkay Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £21m

Gundogan in particular drew criticism across Germany - including from leading politicians in his homeland - after presenting Erdogan with a signed Manchester City shirt with a personal message that read: "To my president, with my respects."

In an interview with German newspaper WAZ, Gundogan said: "I had a short conversation with the national team psychologist. I wanted to see what he could give me. But I do not think anybody can help me with this.

"If you are so attacked by many, booed by your own fans and insulted by a German politician, then you worry. But I do not want to run away. I want to face the situation."

Ozil has since retired from international football after he claimed "if we win, I'm German. If we lose, I'm an immigrant."