Pep Guardiola insists Premier League really gets serious after break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the real Premier League season only begins after the international break.

City have won two and drawn one of their opening league games but Guardiola feels the real test begins after the international break.

Guardiola was asked if he was surprised that Manchester United sit 13th in the table, but the City boss said: "There are still a lot of points to play for.

"Man Utd are great team, a top team. This season - we are just in August, so there are teams above us, so they [United] are there but we are just in August," he added.

"After the international break is start of the real season in terms of every three days regeneration, recovery, injuries.

"A lot problems with travel and then they come back, not a lot of time to prepare training sessions, no time to prepare the games and after that, it's start of the real season."

United have won only one game and lost 3-2 to Brighton and 3-0 to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has faced some criticism for their poor start but received backing from his counterpart.

Guardiola said: "It's our job, unfortunately [on facing criticism], it has happened to me in the past and unfortunately as managers our job depends on results.

"When we win we are good when we don't win we are not good so it's simple like that.

"What's important is to know the quality and the quality of the managers I believe when you get that level of the Premier League - all the managers are here because they are top, top managers."

The international break begins next week with the opening fixtures of the UEFA Nations League.