Manchester City's Vincent Kompany feels 'compassion' for Manchester United

Vincent Kompany wants to take advantage of Manchester United's problems

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says he feels "compassion" for Manchester United, but wants to take advantage of their problems.

United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge at Old Trafford in 2012-13.

Jose Mourinho's side have struggled at the start of the current season, losing two of their three Premier League games, and that follows last season when United finished 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's champions in second place.

"I have compassion for the neighbours because Sir Alex Ferguson was such a big personality, you cannot take somebody like that out of a club and think everything is going to continue like before," Kompany said.

Manchester United have struggled under Jose Mourinho this season

"You need a transition period. Manchester United is still a big club, it competes for everything, but it's still dealing with the post-Ferguson era - it's as simple as that.

"Manchester United are still ­dealing with a post­-Ferguson era. So they will get that side of me, feeling ­compassionate. But any time it takes them to get back up, we need to take advantage of it."

Kompany also believes Abu Dhabi's investment in Manchester City has benefited the city, as well as the entire north west.

But nowhere is that sense of revolution felt more sharply in the city than on the pitch, where the club once dismissed by Sir Alex Ferguson as the "noisy neighbours" now set the tone.

2:14 Pep: Jose quality not in doubt Pep: Jose quality not in doubt

For Kompany, a key moment in City's Manchester takeover came when he led his side to a 1-0 win over United in the FA Cup semi-final in the same year.

"It was the biggest game in City's history for a long time," he said.

"You go to Wembley and there are 90,000 fans, all from Manchester, well, some from London, but most from Manchester, and they were a big, successful United team, they were the favourites.

"And then you win it and it hits you. We didn't win any trophies that day but which game gives you more belief than any other? Probably that one and the QPR game (to clinch the Premier League title in 2012). Everything else has been part of the process."