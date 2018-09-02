Gabriel Jesus says he knows he could be dropped by Man City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus insists no player can feel his place is safe, after Leroy Sane was dropped from the squad.

Germany international Sane arrived last summer in a £45m deal and went on to be named PFA Young Player of the Year

But he did not even make the bench for the 2-1 home victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola has denied he is unimpressed by Sane's attitude and Jesus says City's squad is so strong big-name players will have to be left out on occasion.

"It is normal with this amazing squad," said the Brazil international.

"On Saturday it was Sane but, in the future, it's going to be me or other players too. I'm going to work hard to avoid that from happening to me, though.

"We all know the quality Sane has, his importance in the club, but it's the beginning of the season.

"It's normal that some players have started stronger or are more fit than others.

"I just hope when he comes back to the team he's at 100 per cent and he's able to help us as he's always done."