Manchester City complete deal to sign Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers

Manchester City have completed a deal to sign Gavin Bazunu

Manchester City have completed a deal to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers.

Bazunu was already playing senior football in the League of Ireland and Europa League qualifiers, making his first-team debut in June, and has kept four consecutive clean sheets this season.

The fee for the 'keeper is reportedly £420,000, and it is believed Tottenham and Chelsea were also interested in signing him before City won the race.

Bazunu, who has been capped by Republic of Ireland at U15 level, will link up with City 'keepers Ederson, Claudio Bravo, Daniel Grimshaw and Arijanet Muric.

Grimshaw signed a new three-year deal at City in the summer and will compete with Muric to be Ederson's back-up with Bravo ruled out for several months through injury.