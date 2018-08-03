Middlesbrough enquire after Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman

Middlesbrough are keen to sign Luke Freeman

Middlesbrough have made an enquiry into signing Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman, according to Sky sources.

Talks appear to have ended abruptly, with one club source insisting the midfielder is not leaving Loftus Road during the summer transfer window.

Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes also insisted on Twitter earlier this week that Freeman is "not for sale".

Freeman joined Loftus Road from Bristol City for £350,000 in January 2017, before going on to score seven goals from 61 league appearances for the Hoops.

The 26-year-old finished last season as the Championship's joint-third most creative player.

On Friday, QPR revealed Freeman will travel with the squad for their season opener against Preston.