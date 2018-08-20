Everton's Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic in Middlesbrough loan talks

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to sign Yannick Bolasie on loan

Everton pair Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic are holding talks with Tony Pulis over a proposed loan move to Middlesbrough, according to Sky sources.

The two players travelled to Teesside on Sunday night and stayed at the club's training ground hotel, which is owned by Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

Besic agreed terms with the Sky Bet Championship side and has now returned to the North West to sort out an issue with Everton before signing.

The Bosnia midfielder almost joined Boro on Deadline Day but a £6m deal broke down due to a failure to agree agent fees.

Middlesbrough also want Bolasie on a season-long loan, although any agreement may contain an option to buy.

Bolasie worked with Tony Pulis during their time together at Crystal Palace

The 29-year-old, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace in 2016, has been told he is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park by manager Marco Silva.

Bolasie has made only 32 appearances for Everton having suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury which kept him out for more than a year.

Pulis has been keen to add to his attacking options after selling Adama Traore to Wolves in a deal that could be worth up to £20m to the club.