Middlesbrough in talks to sign George Saville from Millwall

Middlesbrough are in talks with Millwall over a loan for George Saville, with an option to buy the midfielder, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the Lions will allow Saville to leave for Teesside if they can bring in a replacement before Friday's loan deadline.

Boro tried to sign Saville and Jed Wallace in a double deal on transfer deadline day, but had multiple bids knocked back.

Ex-Chelsea youth player Saville joined Millwall from Wolves for £350,000 in June last year, after impressing on an initial loan deal.

The 25-year-old earned his first Northern Ireland cap last season and was a part of the team that lost to Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough side have made a strong start to the season, with a late winner against West Brom leaving them tied on 14 points with Leeds at the top of the table.

Saville missed Millwall's defeat to Rotherham on Sunday having suffered a concussion against Sheffield Wednesday four days earlier.