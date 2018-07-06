Fulham join Jean Seri hunt as Chelsea sort managerial situation

Jean-Michael Seri is a midfielder for French side Nice.

Chelsea remain interested in the Nice star Jean Michael Seri but will not make a move for the player until their managerial situation is sorted, Sky Sports News understands.

The Blues are among a number of clubs keen on the midfielder, who almost joined Barcelona last summer when Raul Sanllehi - head of football relations at Arsenal - was in charge of recruitment at the Nou Camp.

But the future of boss Antonio Conte remains uncertain amid interest in Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Sky Sports News have previously reported the Gunners' interest in Seri and Fulham are also understood to have made inquiries - and his £35m release clause expires on July 15.

The 26-year-old's preference is to join a Premier League club in this window, with one year left on his Nice contract.

Fulham are also keen on the Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on Seri but their top target has remained the Napoli midfielder Jorginho - and talks continue over his proposed move to the Etihad.

Fulham, meanwhile, are ambitious in the market and Seri fits the profile of the dynamic box-to-box midfielder they want to compete with Stefan Johansen.

They have been interested in Salzburg's Amadou Haidara but he recently signed a new contract, while they are also keen on Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma.