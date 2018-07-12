Fulham in advanced talks for Jean-Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal for Jean Michael Seri (pictured) and Maxime Le Marchand

Fulham and Nice are close to finalising a double deal for midfielder Jean-Michael Seri and defender Maxime Le Marchand, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the two clubs are in advanced talks over a combined deal which could be worth in excess of £30m.

Seri has one year remaining on his current contract at Nice and, according to Sky sources, has attracted interest from Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham, Napoli and Sevilla.

The Ivorian did not travel with the rest of the Nice squad for the club's pre-season training camp last week.

Chelsea had been favourites to sign the 26-year-old but with Napoli midfielder Jorginho nearing a move to the Blues, Fulham have taken advantage.

Both Seri and Le Marchand are on standby to undergo medicals with the Cottagers once the club has finalised negotiations with Nice.