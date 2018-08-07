Calum Chambers joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal

Calum Chambers has joined Fulham on a season-long loan

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the Gunners last month but will spend the 2018-19 campaign with newly-promoted Fulham.

"I'm really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there's a good manager, it's a great club, so I'm really excited for the season ahead," Chambers told Fulham's website.

"Everyone can see that Fulham's a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines.

"That's the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Chambers has a future with the Gunners despite allowing the England international to leave the club on loan.

"Calum is a talented defender who has a bright future," he said. "We all believe this loan at Fulham will be an important part of his development and wish him a successful season."

Fulham have recruited heavily since confirming their returning to the top flight.

Eight players have been brought to the club, including Andre Schurrle, Alfie Mawson and Jean Michael Seri, while Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined on a permanent deal after a successful spell on loan at Craven Cottage last season.

