Fulham target Celta Vigo defender Hugo Mallo

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants to sign Hugo Mallo from Celta Vigo

Fulham are targeting a pre-deadline deal to sign Celta Vigo right-back Hugo Mallo, according to Sky sources.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants three more signings before the end of the window, including both full-back positions and a defensive midfielder.

Mallo is a former Spain U21 international who has been with Celta since 2009 and made over 300 appearances for them, scoring six goals.

Although they have Cyrus Christie, the Whites have needed a new right-back since losing Ryan Fredericks to West Ham on a free transfer earlier this summer.

At left-back, Fulham remain interested in Southampton's Matt Targett but sources have told Sky Sports News that reports of bids being lodged on Wednesday are not correct.

Fulham have also been interested in Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez on loan but he looks set to join fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Reports in Italy on Wednesday claim Fulham are also keen on Palermo's Haitam Aleesami.

Fulham also remain keen to sign Wolfsburg's defensive-midfielder Josuha Guilavogui, according to Sky sources.

