Fulham closing in on Sergio Rico loan signing
Last Updated: 09/08/18 12:25pm
Fulham are in advanced talks with Sevilla over a loan deal for goalkeeper Sergio Rico, according to Sky sources.
The 24-year-old is highly rated but lost his position as first choice at Sevilla last season.
He was reportedly interesting several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea - before the Blues completed a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.
But he is now set to join a different west London club and is poised to battle with Fabri, who has been signed from Besiktas, and incumbent Marcus Bettinelli, for the No 1 jersey at Craven Cottage.
