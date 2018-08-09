Fulham News

More from Football

Fulham closing in on Sergio Rico loan signing

Last Updated: 09/08/18 12:25pm

Sergio Rico could be on his way to Fulham
Fulham are in advanced talks with Sevilla over a loan deal for goalkeeper Sergio Rico, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old is highly rated but lost his position as first choice at Sevilla last season.

He was reportedly interesting several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea - before the Blues completed a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But he is now set to join a different west London club and is poised to battle with Fabri, who has been signed from Besiktas, and incumbent Marcus Bettinelli, for the No 1 jersey at Craven Cottage.

