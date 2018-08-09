Fulham close in on loan deal for Atletico Madrid's Luciano Vietto

Luciano Vietto has made 25 appearances for Atletico Madrid in La Liga

Fulham are close to agreeing the loan signing of striker Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid, according to Sky sources.

Vietto signed for Atletico in June 2015 for a fee in the region of £18m from La Liga rivals Valencia - where he scored 12 goals in 32 games - but he has faced limited opportunities since moving to Madrid.

The 24-year-old made 19 league appearances in his debut season, but was loaned to Sevilla for the 2016-17 campaign, finding the back of the net six times in 21 matches.

Vietto featured just six times for Atletico in the Spanish top flight last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan back at Valencia.

The Argentine has been back in action for Diego Simeone's side during pre-season but it is understood he is keen for regular football.

Fulham have endured a busy transfer window this summer, bringing in big-money signings such as Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson while they have been linked to several Deadline Day deals.

The Whites are in talks with Valencia for Martin Montoya, Sevilla for Sergio Rico and Marseille for Andre Zambo Anguissa.