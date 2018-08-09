Luciano Vietto joins Fulham on loan from Atletico Madrid

Luciano Vietto has joined Fulham on a season-long loan

Fulham have completed the signing of Luciano Vietto on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old Argentine has feature prominently for Diego Simeone's team during pre-season but will now spend the 2018-19 campaign with the Cottagers.

"I'm very happy to come to the club and sign. I'm very excited to get started with the team tomorrow," said Vietto.

"It's an important change for me because this is my first experience here in England. I hope to do as well as possible."

Vietto signed for Atletico in June 2015 for a fee in the region of £18m from La Liga rivals Valencia - where he scored 12 goals in 32 games - but he has faced limited opportunities since moving to Madrid.

The 24-year-old made 19 league appearances in his debut season, but was loaned to Sevilla for the 2016-17 campaign, finding the back of the net six times in 21 matches.

Vietto featured just six times for Atletico in the Spanish top flight last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan back at Valencia.

Fulham have experienced a busy transfer window this summer, bringing in big-money signings such as Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson among others.

