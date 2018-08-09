Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joins Fulham from Marseille
Last Updated: 09/08/18 7:05pm
Fulham have agreed a £22.3m deal to sign Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to Sky sources.
The Premier League new boys have been busy strengthening their squad this summer and it looks like they have completed a Deadline Day deal for Anguissa just before the transfer window closed.
The 22-year-old is a Cameroon international, representing his country 11 times since making his debut in March 2017.
Anguissa helped Marseille reach the Europa League final last season, while he also made 37 Ligue 1 appearances as the club finished fourth in the table.
The midfielder was a first-team regular at Marseille in their past two campaigns, having joined the club from Stade de Reims in 2015.
