Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joins Fulham from Marseille

Fulham have agreed a £22.3m deal to sign Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to Sky sources.

The Premier League new boys have been busy strengthening their squad this summer and it looks like they have completed a Deadline Day deal for Anguissa just before the transfer window closed.

The 22-year-old is a Cameroon international, representing his country 11 times since making his debut in March 2017.

Anguissa helped Marseille reach the Europa League final last season, while he also made 37 Ligue 1 appearances as the club finished fourth in the table.

The midfielder was a first-team regular at Marseille in their past two campaigns, having joined the club from Stade de Reims in 2015.