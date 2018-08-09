Fulham sign Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico on season-long loan

Sergio Rico featured against Liverpool and Man Utd in the Champions League last season before losing his first-team spot

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.

The 24-year-old has made 170 appearances for Sevilla, winning the Europa League twice, but lost his position as first choice at the tail-end of last season.

I’m excited to announce that @FulhamFC has signed Sergio Rico on loan from Sevilla. Sergio is a world class goalkeeper, and now he’s joining a very talented cast of goalkeepers under contract at FFC, making our squad as strong as possible for the @premierleague. Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/fHWuLTq1FI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 9, 2018

The once-capped Spain international was reportedly interesting several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, before the Blues completed a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Rico is poised to battle with Fabri, who Fulham signed from Besiktas, and incumbent Marcus Bettinelli, for the No 1 jersey at Craven Cottage.

Fulham also signed goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas earlier this summer

"I'm very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League," Rico told the club's website.

"I'm excited to start training, to meet all my teammates and, above all, to enjoy the season that starts this Saturday."