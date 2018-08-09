Fulham News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Fulham sign Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico on season-long loan

Last Updated: 09/08/18 7:16pm

Sergio Rico featured against Liverpool and Man Utd in the Champions League last season before losing his first-team spot
Sergio Rico featured against Liverpool and Man Utd in the Champions League last season before losing his first-team spot

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.

The 24-year-old has made 170 appearances for Sevilla, winning the Europa League twice, but lost his position as first choice at the tail-end of last season.

The once-capped Spain international was reportedly interesting several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, before the Blues completed a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Rico is poised to battle with Fabri, who Fulham signed from Besiktas, and incumbent Marcus Bettinelli, for the No 1 jersey at Craven Cottage.

Fulham also signed goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas earlier this summer
Fulham also signed goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas earlier this summer

"I'm very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League," Rico told the club's website.

"I'm excited to start training, to meet all my teammates and, above all, to enjoy the season that starts this Saturday."

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK