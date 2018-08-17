Olympiacos make offer to loan Fulham striker Rui Fonte

Rui Fonte arrived at Fulham on a three-year deal from Braga last summer

Fulham's Rui Fonte appears set to leave the club after Olympiacos made a loan offer for the striker, according to Sky sources.

La Liga club Leganes and French side Bordeaux have also made enquiries for the 28-year-old, who has struggled to make an impact since joining the Whites.

Fonte arrived at Craven Cottage on a three-year deal from Braga last summer and made 28 appearances in all competitions but scored only three goals.

Slavisa Jokanovic already has Aleksandar Mitrovic and Luciano Vietto at his disposal

Only eight of his appearances in the Sky Bet Championship were in the second half of the season after the club signed Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan from Newcastle.

The West London club signed Mitrovic permanently in a £22m deal this summer while they also landed Atletico Madrid's Luciano Vietto on loan on Deadline Day, leaving little prospect of Fonte getting first-team games.

The former Portugal U21 international appears set to leave the club for at least the current campaign, therefore.