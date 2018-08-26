Aleksandar Mitrovic not just a Championship striker, says Slavisa Jokanovic

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Slavisa Jokanovic says Aleksandar Mitrovic is proving he is not just a Championship striker for Fulham.

Mitrovic scored twice and was inches away from a deserved hat-trick as the Whites beat Burnley 4-2 to secure their first points of the season.

The Serbian striker scored 12 goals while on loan at Fulham last term to help them to promotion, and having made the move from Newcastle permanent in the summer he set about the task of keeping them in the top flight in style.

Fulham boss Jokanovic said: "His attitude is fantastic, he is always available, we believe he is a quality player.

"He demonstrated his ability in the Championship last season. Some people think he is only a Championship player but he showed he can be fighting at the highest level."

"He played very well, he must be satisfied with the performance. We attacked with numbers. Mitrovic can be satisfied and the team can be satisfied."

Jeff Hendrick had cancelled out a stunning 25-yard drive from Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri when Mitrovic struck with two headers in two minutes.

James Tarkowski pulled one back for Burnley before half-time but Andre Schurrle's late strike, after Mitrovic's shot came back off a post, wrapped up the victory.

"I was getting worried we were waiting so long for the fourth goal but we got it and killed the game. I must be satisfied," added Jokanovic.