Alfie Mawson looks to ignite England career with Fulham

Alfie Mawson is hoping to impress Gareth Southgate at his new club

Alfie Mawson is relishing the revival of his partnership with Calum Chambers at Fulham as he looks to force his way back into the England squad.

The 24-year-old made his debut for his new team in Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Exeter, and was joined in central defence by the on-loan Chambers, with whom he excelled for the England U21s.

Gareth Southgate, who on Thursday selects his England squad for fixtures against Spain and Switzerland, has told the uncapped Mawson he needs to be performing in the Premier League if he is to feature for England.

"The last time I spoke to (Southgate) I was at Swansea," Mawson said. "Realistically if you want to get back into (the squad) obviously the Premier League is a must.

"Which was always a positive coming here to a side that plays such exciting football. My first and foremost thing is to get into this side and I'm sure if I do well and I play well then Gareth will make a decision.

"I respect whatever decision he makes but I've had a taste for it (when being called up in March) and I would like to get the full thing.

"I'm not going to get picked for England if I'm not even in the starting XI for the Premier League side.

"That's the most important thing and whatever I can do on top of that, then fantastic. My main aim is to get into the side and cement my position.

Calum Chambers is linking up with Mawson again at Craven Cottage

"I know Calum from the England U21s. We're really good pals and we've got a really good understanding and friendship off the pitch which comes on to the pitch because Cal's such a fantastic player.

"He's more of a technical player. Normally I'm more of a talker and we work really well like we did for England and whatever (Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic) wants to do we'll respect.

"If he does it with me and Cal then we've got that understanding straightaway, and it's always helpful to have that."