Wigan complete deal for Josh Windass from Rangers

Windass scored 18 times in 41 appearances for Rangers last season

Wigan have completed the signing of forward Josh Windass from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes in the Ibrox team's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Sunday, has signed a three-year contract at the DW Stadium.

Windass joined Rangers before the 2016 season and made 73 appearances for the Glasgow side. He scored 19 goals, 18 of which came last year.

Windass was tied as Rangers' top goalscorer in 2017/18

The former Accrington midfielder told Wigan's website: "It wasn't an easy decision to make to be honest because I've been playing a lot at Rangers, but I spoke to the manager this morning when I got the call and I felt the best thing was to come here to try and prove myself and get this team up the league.

"I've played against the manager's teams a few times when I was at Accrington and I know a couple of the backroom staff here, so it was a no-brainer for me.

"I know a couple of the lads too, having played against them so it's a good squad and I'm looking forward to it."

Manager Paul Cook said: "Josh is an exciting player with an eye for a goal and he gives us further strength in attacking positions."