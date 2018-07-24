Sheffield United sign David McGoldrick on one-year deal

David McGoldrick was a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town

Sheffield United have signed David McGoldrick following a successful trial period at the club.

The free agent has signed an initial one-year deal at Bramall Lane, although a club statement said there is a view to an extension.

McGoldrick left Ipswich after five years in June and becomes Chris Wilder's third summer signing.

He scored the opening goal in United's pre-season fixture with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

McGoldrick in action for Ipswich

"I've continually said that we only want to bring in players who strengthen us and David ticks that box," Wilder told the club's website. "He's a great link player, has a wealth of Championship experience and he may be coming into the best years of his career.

"David wanted to return north and this was too good an opportunity to turn down. His attitude and ability, not only in the matches he has played, but also on the training ground, is without question.

"I've spoken to a number of respected people about David and they cannot speak highly enough of him."

The 30-year-old made 24 appearances for Ipswich last season, scoring eight goals.