Sheffield United sign Manchester City's Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan has joined Sheffield United from Manchester City

Sheffield United have signed Manchester City defender Kean Bryan on a three-year-deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the club's fifth signing of the summer.

Despite arriving on a free transfer, the Premier League champions have a sell-on clause on any future transfer fee for the defender, who won Oldham's Young Player of the Year award while on loan at the League Two side last season.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers had previously been keen to sign Kean, but a move collapsed last month.

Bryan began his career with City 10 years ago, going on to captain the club's development squad.

The England youth international's first senior appearance came in September 2016 at Bury, where he spent a season on loan.

Bryan scored two goals in 32 appearances for Oldham

Manager Chris Wilder told the club's official website: "We watched Kean throughout last season and he's got a great pedigree with England and Manchester City.

"It's a fantastic deal for us, Kean is naturally left-footed, he can play left centre-half, left-back and in midfield and he is a very good technical player we think we can develop.

"He played over 30 games at Oldham which will have aided his development and it's important that we've kept the squad balanced with permanent signings and loans."

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch 126 live games next season. Find out more.