Charlton sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on loan

Jed Steer has joined Charlton Athletic

Charlton have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old, who had been on the Addicks' radar since last summer, becomes the club's third signing of the summer.

The former England youth international began his career at Norwich City before joining Villa five years ago.

After being sidelined with a shoulder injury for the majority of last season, Steer returned to make his second league appearance for Villa in their 3-1 win over Hull in the opening game of this season.

Jed Steer joined Aston Villa in 2013

Steer made 24 appearances for Yeovil before going on to feature 38 times for Huddersfield in the 2015/16 season.

Charlton's head of recruitment Steve Gallen said: "It's something we've been working on the whole summer, to be honest, and it takes a lot of time and patience but we think we've got a very good goalkeeper, so it's worth the wait.

Steer celebrates after saving a penalty against Colchester in the Carabao Cup

"He is a Championship goalkeeper, we know that. He played for Villa on Monday, it was live on TV, so we know we've got a very good goalkeeper coming in through the door."

Steer said: "It feels great. Coming down here and seeing the size of the club and the stadium, I've played here before and, from the stadium, the fanbase, it's a big club so I'm delighted to be here."