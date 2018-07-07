West Ham make £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko
Talks also continue with Sporting Lisbon over £20m signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/07/18 6:02pm
West Ham United have made a £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, according to Sky sources.
One source claims the deal for Yarmolenko - who joined the German side from Dynamo Kiev for £23m last summer - is subject to a medical and work permit.
Yarmolenko made 30 appearances for Dortmund last season, of which 21 were starts.
The 28-year-old - who has 76 caps for Ukraine - scored six goals to help Dortmund to a fourth-placed finish in last season's Bundesliga.
West Ham are also still in talks with Sporting Lisbon over the £20m signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Transfer Talk: Why's Ronaldo wanting out?
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to a move to Juventus
However, it is understood that the Portuguese side want £25m for the 23-year-old, and that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also interested.
Fantasy just got real
Sky Sports Fantasy Football returns for the new season. Pick your team for free here.