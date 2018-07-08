West Ham close in on Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere

Andriy Yarmolenko is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to West Ham

West Ham are closing in on a double deal to sign Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the Hammers have agreed a £17.5m fee with Borussia Dortmund for Yarmolenko, with the 28-year-old winger expected to undergo a medical at the club's pre-season training base in Switzerland.

Yarmolenko, who only joined Dortmund from Dynamo Kiev last August, struggled to find his best form in Germany, netting just six goals in 26 appearances.

The Ukraine international was a prolific scorer in Kiev, scoring 137 goals in 341 matches.

Sky sources understand Wilshere is expected to complete the formalities on a switch to West Ham in the coming days.

The 26-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer after he officially left Arsenal following the expiration of his contract.

Wilshere had previously attracted interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Jack Wilshere is close to completing his move to the Hammers

Sky sources understand West Ham face competition in their bid to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

West Ham have offered £25m for the Portugal international, but Lisbon are also considering offers from Monaco and Atletico Madrid.