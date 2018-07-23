Barcelona enquire about West Ham wonderkid Domingos Quina

Barcelona are the latest club to enquire about the availability of West Ham teenager Domingos Quina, according to Sky sources.

Barca scouts have been monitoring the 18-year old at the ongoing European U19 Championships, where Quina scored a sensational for goal Portugal against Italy.

His performances there have also alerted a string of other scouts from clubs across Europe, including Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen in Germany.

Quina is in the last year of his contract, with West Ham willing to sell for around £600,000, according to Sky sources.

Quina joined the Hammers on a free transfer from Chelsea two years ago but has only made six senior appearances since.

He was impressive for the Hammers' U23s last season, however, with two goals in 18 appearances.