West Ham in talks with Sampdoria over Pedro Obiang sale

Pedro Obiang could make a return to Serie A with former club Sampdoria

West Ham and Sampdoria are in advanced talks over the sale of Pedro Obiang, according to Sky sources.

The fee under discussion for the 26-year-old midfielder is believed to be £8.9m.

Should a fee be agreed, the club will leave the final decision with Obiang, whose contract at West Ham runs until 2022.

West Ham have already completed the signings of three midfield players in Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson

Obiang spent seven years at Sampdoria after joining at the age of 16, making 128 senior appearances before signing for West Ham in 2015.

He went on to make 67 league appearances for the Hammers, scoring three goals.

If he does leave the London Stadium, Sky sources understand West Ham may look towards Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as a potential replacement.