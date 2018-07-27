Barcelona to hold Domingos Quina talks with West Ham
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/07/18 5:55am
Officials from Barcelona will hold talks with West Ham over the weekend about a possible deal for young winger Domingos Quina.
Representatives of the Catalan giants travelled to Finland on Thursday to watch the 18-year old winger in action for Portugal at the UEFA U19 Championships.
Quina helped Portugal beat Ukraine 5-0 at the semi-final stage and the Barca officials now plan to discuss a possible transfer to the Nou Camp.
West Ham are understood to be willing to sell Quina this summer for a fee in excess of £600,000.
In Sunday's final, Portugal U19 will take on Italy, who beat France 2-0.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.