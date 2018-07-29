Marko Arnautovic impressed with West Ham's new signings

Marko Arnautovic scored 11 goals in 35 games for West Ham last season

Marko Arnautovic has praised the impact of West Ham's new signings following the club's 2-1 win over Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

All seven of the Hammers' new players featured in the pre-season friendly, including Felipe Anderson, who scored his first goal for the club.

Arnautovic captained the side against the The Tractor Boys and revealed he has been impressed with the new arrivals.

"I think the players who have come in have done a good job, but the most important thing is the Premier League and I hope they can show their quality there as well," he told the club's website.

"We had a good transfer window and there are a lot of challenges in each position."

The 29-year-old added he believes the club are making good progress during pre-season.

Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring for West Ham in a friendly against Ipswich

"I think every game we are improving," he added. "We had a lot of games this week and have more next week and we try to get better and better in every game.

"We are trying to work on the basics that the gaffer wants from us, but it is not always easy because the other teams, especially the Championship teams, are one or two weeks ahead of us and they're really physical because they're coming to the end of pre-season because they start next week."

Next up for West Ham is a trip to Austria where they will be based in the Alpine town of Kitzbuhel, from where they will travel to play French club Angers and German side Mainz.

Arnautovic is looking forward to returning to his home country for West Ham's final two pre-season friendlies.

He said: "It's nice to be there, as it's a beautiful country and a beautiful city where we're going as it's in the mountains.

"We are not there long, just four days, and we have two games and we'll try to get the best out of it and try to enjoy it and then come back and be focused on the game against Liverpool."