West Ham's Yacine Brahimi deal off after failing to agree personal terms with Porto winger

Yacine Brahimi played in the Champions League for Porto last season

West Ham United have ended their pursuit of Porto winger Yacine Brahimi after failing to agree personal terms with the Algeria international, according to Sky sources.

The Hammers had agreed a fee with the Portuguese side for Brahimi, but the 28-year-old's move to the London Stadium will now not take place.

However, Brahimi's Porto team-mate Moussa Marega could still be making the move to West Ham.

The Premier League side are still in talks with Porto over a deal for the Mali forward, say Sky sources, but the two clubs remain apart in their valuations.

Joao Felix has played at U21 level for Portugal

West Ham are also still in talks with Porto's rivals Benfica over a move for 18-year-old forward Joao Felix, Sky sources understand.

A deal is believed to be close for Felix - who has never played for Benfica's first team - with both clubs keen to complete the move.

